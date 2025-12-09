Microsoft Bets Big: $23 Billion AI Investment with Focus on India

Microsoft has unveiled a staggering $23 billion investment in artificial intelligence, earmarking a substantial $17.5 billion for expansion in India. The U.S. tech giant aims to bolster its cloud-computing presence, capitalizing on India's vast digital market and tech-savvy population.

The initiative aligns with Microsoft's strategy to strengthen AI infrastructure, as evidenced by a new data center in Hyderabad set to become its largest hyperscale region in the country. The plan also includes expanding existing centers in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, alongside initiatives to train 20 million Indians in AI skills by 2030.

In parallel, Microsoft revealed plans to invest C$7.5 billion in Canada, enhancing local cloud capabilities. This move forms part of a broader global AI investment strategy, amid concerns of an AI bubble due to escalating valuations and investment cycles. These efforts place Microsoft at the forefront of the high-stakes AI race, alongside rivals like Google.

(With inputs from agencies.)