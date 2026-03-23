Russia Restores Space Launch Capability Amid Technical Challenges

Russia successfully launched a Soyuz rocket from the repaired Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking its return to the International Space Station since the previous mishap. The launch, conducted at 1200 GMT on Sunday, carries the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft into orbit, fully restoring Russia's national capability for space missions.

According to Russia's space agency, the mission aims to dock the spacecraft with the ISS on March 24. However, a significant technical challenge arose with a malfunctioning antenna on the cargo spacecraft, necessitating manual docking. This unexpected issue could impact future automated missions.

Despite the setback, Russia's latest launch from Baikonur represents renewed vigor in its space endeavors, affirming its commitment to overcoming obstacles and maintaining a presence in space. Such resilience is crucial as the global community closely watches these advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)