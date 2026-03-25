Swiggy and Sarvam Revolutionize Ordering with AI Voice Integration
Swiggy partners with Sarvam to introduce voice ordering via AI assistant 'Indus', enabling users to order food, groceries, and book tables using multiple Indian languages. The integration promises seamless interaction across platforms like Instamart and DineOut, enhancing accessibility for diverse language speakers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, Swiggy has announced a partnership with Sarvam to facilitate voice ordering using the AI assistant 'Indus'.
This strategic collaboration will allow users to place food and grocery orders, as well as book tables, using eleven Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali.
By integrating Sarvam's advanced multilingual tech, Swiggy aims to enhance user accessibility to its services, making ordering as simple as speaking in one's native tongue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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