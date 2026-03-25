Swiggy and Sarvam Revolutionize Ordering with AI Voice Integration

In a groundbreaking move, Swiggy has announced a partnership with Sarvam to facilitate voice ordering using the AI assistant 'Indus'.

This strategic collaboration will allow users to place food and grocery orders, as well as book tables, using eleven Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali.

By integrating Sarvam's advanced multilingual tech, Swiggy aims to enhance user accessibility to its services, making ordering as simple as speaking in one's native tongue.

(With inputs from agencies.)