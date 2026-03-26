Geely Auto Group to Accelerate European Expansion

Geely Auto Group announced on Thursday its strategy to strengthen its presence in Europe by doubling the number of vehicle projects managed by its European technology hub by next year. The move aims to enhance Geely's competitiveness in the region amid increasing market pressures.

The technology hub will provide crucial engineering support across several brands, including Zeekr and Lynk & Co, to reduce the time gap between product launches in China and internationally to under six months. Geely has maintained a European R&D presence since 2013, operating under various banners like China Euro Vehicle Technology (CEVT) and Zeekr Technology Europe.

The company's parent, Geely Holding Group, aims to rank among the world's top five automakers by 2030. Geely Auto is also in discussions with automakers such as Mercedes-Benz and Ford for potential partnerships. As a sister brand to Volvo Cars and Polestar, Geely is committed to cost reduction and greater collaboration within its group.