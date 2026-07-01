EU-Apple Tech Tensions: A 'Siri'ous Debate

European technology chief Henna Virkkunen and Apple CEO Tim Cook had 'constructive' talks about Siri AI's rollout in Europe, following disputes over EU regulations impeding competition. Apple criticized the EU for blocking Siri upgrades, while EU blames Apple for lacking interoperability with its standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Technology Chief Henna Virkkunen Held Constructive Talks With Apple Ceo Tim Cook This Week | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:12 IST
EU-Apple Tech Tensions: A 'Siri'ous Debate

Henna Virkkunen, Europe's technology chief, recently engaged in 'constructive' discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook, confirmed a European Commission spokesperson. Their dialogue follows disagreements over Siri AI's delayed roll-out in Europe due to regulatory issues.

The ongoing clash stems from Apple's claim that strict European competition laws have hindered the availability of its upgraded Siri AI, affecting iPhone and iPad users across the EU. Apple faults the Commission for not collaborating to ensure device privacy and security.

Europe's Digital Markets Act is a significant factor, aimed at curbing Big Tech dominance, promoting competition, and increasing consumer choices, enforcing compliance with fines up to 10% of global revenue. Apple's compliance hurdles relate to both privacy concerns and technological interoperability.

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