Tesla Triumphs in Groundbreaking UK Patent Battle

On Monday, Tesla emerged victorious in reviving a legal battle at London's High Court against U.S. technology firm InterDigital and Avanci, a patent licensing platform. The lawsuit seeks a patent license essential for Tesla's anticipated 5G vehicle launch in Britain.

Originally, Tesla aimed for the court to assess the fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms for licensing patents owned by InterDigital and others, grouped under Avanci. However, IntDigital and Avanci successfully argued for dismissing Tesla's request except on revoking specific patents, a decision Tesla challenged unsuccessfully at the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court, by ruling in support of Tesla with backing from tech groups, asserted that being part of a patent pool does not exempt patent owners from licensing obligations under FRAND terms. The case now returns to the High Court for further proceedings.