Tesla Triumphs in Groundbreaking UK Patent Battle

Tesla has successfully revived a lawsuit in London's High Court against InterDigital and Avanci. The case, centered around patent licenses crucial for Tesla's 5G vehicle launch in the UK, saw the Supreme Court ruling in Tesla's favor, potentially reshaping patent licensing norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 17:06 IST
Tesla Triumphs in Groundbreaking UK Patent Battle
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, Tesla emerged victorious in reviving a legal battle at London's High Court against U.S. technology firm InterDigital and Avanci, a patent licensing platform. The lawsuit seeks a patent license essential for Tesla's anticipated 5G vehicle launch in Britain.

Originally, Tesla aimed for the court to assess the fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms for licensing patents owned by InterDigital and others, grouped under Avanci. However, IntDigital and Avanci successfully argued for dismissing Tesla's request except on revoking specific patents, a decision Tesla challenged unsuccessfully at the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court, by ruling in support of Tesla with backing from tech groups, asserted that being part of a patent pool does not exempt patent owners from licensing obligations under FRAND terms. The case now returns to the High Court for further proceedings.

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