Maharashtra Govt to implement pilot project in 75 villages by using AI to upgrade lives of people: CM Devendra Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
