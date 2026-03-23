IndiGo says Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh will strengthen competitive positioning in evolving global aviation landscape: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:44 IST
IndiGo says Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh will strengthen competitive positioning in evolving global aviation landscape: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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