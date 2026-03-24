Delhi govt working tirelessly to prevent waterlogging during monsoon; flood irrigation dept allocated Rs 610 crore: CM Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:57 IST
Delhi govt working tirelessly to prevent waterlogging during monsoon; flood irrigation dept allocated Rs 610 crore: CM Rekha Gupta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Floods Sweep Across Oman: Tragic Losses in Barka and Al-Maabilah
Hawaii's Unprecedented Flooding: Lessons from the Storm
Urgent Call for PM Modi's Intervention in Oman Flash Flood Tragedy
Tragedy Strikes Oman: Floodwaters Claim Lives
Kathgarh Lift Irrigation: A Watershed Moment for Punjab's Agriculture