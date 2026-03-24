Delhi govt's allocates Rs 5,110 crore for paying Rs 2,500/month to eligible women beneficiaries.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:26 IST
Delhi govt's allocates Rs 5,110 crore for paying Rs 2,500/month to eligible women beneficiaries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- economic
- empowerment
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