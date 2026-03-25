People of Bengal suffocated, we will provide the alternative they're looking for: Owaisi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:43 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Bengal suffocated, we will provide the alternative they're looking for: Owaisi in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Bengal
- Owaisi
- Kolkata
- political
- alternative
- suffocation
- change
- hope
- dissatisfaction
- transformation