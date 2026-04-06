SC directs CBI to register preliminary enquiry into award of contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly linked to CM Pema Khandu's kin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:01 IST
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SC directs CBI to register preliminary enquiry into award of contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly linked to CM Pema Khandu's kin.
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- Pema Khandu
- contracts
- Arunachal Pradesh
- nepotism
- corruption
- inquiry
- probe
- investigation
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