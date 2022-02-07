Left Menu

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh

Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market, said Amandeep Singh, head of the international operation, Ashok Leyland.Ashok Leyland is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in Bangladesh, with more than 50 touchpoints across the country, according to the company.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 12:06 IST
Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it will supply 200 trucks to the Bangladesh government as part of a USD 2-billion line of credit announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the order, 135 built trucks have already been delivered to Bangladesh, Ashok Leyland said in a statement. The company said it had won the tender floated by the Bangladesh government for 135 fully-built trucks, comprising 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter and Sewerage sucker.

These trucks have already been handed over to the Roads and Highways Department of Bangladesh in the current financial year, it added. Ashok Leyland has now been awarded an order for another lot of 65 units of Truck Mounted Wrecker, a specialised vehicle to be deployed by the Bangladesh government for various highway applications, it noted. "Bangladesh is one of our key export markets, and this supply further strengthens our position in the country. We are enthused by the various export facilitation measures taken by the Indian Government. "We plan to further increase our volumes and footprint in overseas markets, especially SAARC, GCC and Africa. Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market," said Amandeep Singh, head of the international operation, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in Bangladesh, with more than 50 touchpoints across the country, according to the company. Apart from supplying many vehicles from India, the company also assembles its range of trucks, buses, and LCV vehicles locally at IFAD Auto Dhamrai plant in Bangladesh, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022