Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers ask JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs for information on Russian debt dealings

Both Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan said in March they were unwinding their Russian businesses. A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on the letter beyond a statement made by the bank in April. None of the trades violate sanctions or benefit Russia," the bank had then said. Goldman Sachs also declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 23:42 IST
U.S. lawmakers ask JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs for information on Russian debt dealings

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Katie Porter have asked the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for information related to trading of Russian debt since the Ukraine conflict began.

The Democratic lawmakers asked for a list of clients involved in trading of Russian government and corporate debt since Feb. 24, when Moscow launched a "special military operation" against Ukraine. Details were sought on the type, amount and profits related to these trades, as well as profits the banks made from them, according to letters that were sent to the chief executives of both the banks.

"This maneuvering is legal under the sanctions ... however, it may undermine the work of the U.S. Treasury and the international community seeking to hold Putin to account," Warren and Porter wrote. The West has imposed punitive sanctions on Russia in a bid to isolate the country after it invaded its neighbor. Both Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan said in March they were unwinding their Russian businesses.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on the letter beyond a statement made by the bank in April. "As a market-maker, we have been helping clients reduce their risks and manage their exposures to Russia in the secondary markets. None of the trades violate sanctions or benefit Russia," the bank had then said.

Goldman Sachs also declined to comment. Details of the letters were first reported by Bloomberg News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022