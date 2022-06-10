Mumbai: Man touches woman commuter, tries to kiss her forcibly; arrested

Left Menu

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately and trying to kiss her forcibly at a suburban railway station in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.The incident took place on platform number 4 of Western Railways Khar station at around 1250pm on Thursday when the woman was waiting for a train, he said.Alok Kanojia came from behind, touched her inappropriately and then tried to kiss her after holding her neck.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:11 IST
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately and trying to kiss her forcibly at a suburban railway station in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on platform number 4 of Western Railway's Khar station at around 12:50pm on Thursday when the woman was waiting for a train, he said.

''Alok Kanojia came from behind, touched her inappropriately and then tried to kiss her after holding her neck. Fellow commuters caught hold of him after she shouted. Kanojia hails from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and is a pavement-dweller here,'' the official said.

A case was registered under section 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, said the Bandra railway police station official. This is the second incident this week in which a woman was molested on the WR network.

A 20-year-old woman was assaulted and molested in a moving suburban train between Charni Road and Churchgate on Monday.PT DC BNM BNM

