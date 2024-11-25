Trump's 'America First' Trade Policy: A Global Perspective

As President Donald Trump prepares to assume office, his 'America First' trade policy stands to reshape international commerce and geopolitics. A Motilal Oswal report suggests the policy could have varied impacts on global exporters, aiming to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting back on imports, especially from China.

While offering potential growth for Indian businesses in pharmaceuticals and defense, these policies also come with hurdles. Enhanced U.S.-India ties, particularly through the Indo-Pacific strategy, could provide new openings. However, increased tariffs and a stronger dollar might challenge India's trade balance, despite possible gains for its IT sector due to expected U.S. corporate tax cuts.

Globally, the threat of heightened tariffs raises concerns about retaliatory actions from trading partners, which could hinder U.S. industries like agriculture and technology. The EU, for example, might impose duties on U.S. products, affecting automotive and steel sectors. Despite these challenges, India might benefit from global supply chain shifts, particularly in AI and semiconductors, if the 'China+1' strategy takes hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)