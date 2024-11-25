Left Menu

Trump's 'America First' Trade Policy: A Global Perspective

President Donald Trump's 'America First' trade policy is set to alter global trade dynamics significantly. While creating opportunities for Indian businesses, it presents challenges like potential tariffs and trade tensions globally, impacting sectors including agriculture, technology, and manufacturing. Emerging markets might uncover benefits amid these shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:37 IST
Trump's 'America First' Trade Policy: A Global Perspective
US President Elect, Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As President Donald Trump prepares to assume office, his 'America First' trade policy stands to reshape international commerce and geopolitics. A Motilal Oswal report suggests the policy could have varied impacts on global exporters, aiming to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting back on imports, especially from China.

While offering potential growth for Indian businesses in pharmaceuticals and defense, these policies also come with hurdles. Enhanced U.S.-India ties, particularly through the Indo-Pacific strategy, could provide new openings. However, increased tariffs and a stronger dollar might challenge India's trade balance, despite possible gains for its IT sector due to expected U.S. corporate tax cuts.

Globally, the threat of heightened tariffs raises concerns about retaliatory actions from trading partners, which could hinder U.S. industries like agriculture and technology. The EU, for example, might impose duties on U.S. products, affecting automotive and steel sectors. Despite these challenges, India might benefit from global supply chain shifts, particularly in AI and semiconductors, if the 'China+1' strategy takes hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024