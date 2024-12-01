Left Menu

Potato Politics: The Spud Standoff at Jharkhand-Bengal Border

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has addressed the halt of potato-laden trucks from West Bengal to Jharkhand, which has caused a spike in local potato prices. West Bengal aims to control prices by restricting interstate supply. A resolution via discussions between state officials is in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:57 IST
The halt of potato-laden trucks from West Bengal to Jharkhand has caught the attention of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The hold-up has led to a noticeable increase in potato prices within Jharkhand, prompting immediate intervention by the CM.

West Bengal reportedly imposed these restrictions to stabilize local potato prices. However, this move has significantly affected Jharkhand, which relies on West Bengal for 60% of its potato supply. Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari has been instructed to liaise directly with her West Bengal counterpart to address and resolve the issue promptly.

Potato traders from West Bengal, however, are pushing back. They have threatened a strike if the trade restrictions aren't lifted, further intensifying tensions. Meetings have been held among trader groups to plan actions against the government's restrictions, which they claim are causing substantial financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

