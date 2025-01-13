Trump's Economic Crossroads: Navigating Prosperity and Policy

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is about to step into an economy that is stronger than when he entered office in 2017. With solid employment figures and sustained growth, his promised aggressive policies could prove more disruptive than beneficial.

Trump's platform of import tariffs, immigration restrictions, and tax cuts, as highlighted by analysts, might damage the economic equilibrium. These measures could exacerbate fiscal deficits, complicate inflation control, and increase government borrowing costs.

However, the current economic indicators show strength. The central challenge for Trump's administration remains to maintain this performance without upsetting the balance through policy missteps that could impair growth and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)