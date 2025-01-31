Left Menu

AI and Labor in India: Balancing Innovation with Accountability

The Economic Survey highlights the need to update regulatory frameworks to align artificial intelligence (AI) innovation with societal values. It explores AI's impact on labor, especially in India, emphasizing policy intervention to balance innovation benefits with social and economic costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:40 IST
AI and Labor in India: Balancing Innovation with Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey, released on Friday, emphasizes the necessity of revisiting regulatory frameworks to ensure artificial intelligence (AI) use aligns with societal values. The document stresses the importance of balancing innovation, accountability, and transparency within the AI landscape.

Citing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper, it explores the prospect of taxing corporations' incremental profit generated by substituting human labor with AI. The survey dedicates an entire chapter to examining AI's impact on labor, particularly underlining how this issue is magnified for India due to its sizable population and lower per capita income.

The survey underscores the urgency for structural changes, such as educational reforms and safety nets, to manage economic and social impacts. It advocates a tripartite effort involving government, private sector, and academia to harness AI's productivity gains for inclusive growth, recognizing India's unique demographic advantage and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025