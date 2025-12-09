Left Menu

Punjab: A Future-Ready Investment Hub

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted Punjab's transformation into a dynamic investment destination during his meeting with Korean companies. Emphasizing a strong industrial ecosystem and inviting global collaboration, the state aims to build technology-driven partnerships, especially with South Korea, fostering shared prosperity and industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:54 IST
Punjab: A Future-Ready Investment Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to attract foreign investments, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with representatives from Korean companies, emphasizing Punjab's evolution into a stable and transparent business hub.

Speaking on the final day of his visit to South Korea, Mann underscored Punjab's strong industrial framework, cost-effective power supply, and peaceful labor relations as key attractions for investors.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to establishing innovation-driven, technology-led partnerships with South Korea, with a special focus on manufacturing, technology, and food processing sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025