Punjab: A Future-Ready Investment Hub
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted Punjab's transformation into a dynamic investment destination during his meeting with Korean companies. Emphasizing a strong industrial ecosystem and inviting global collaboration, the state aims to build technology-driven partnerships, especially with South Korea, fostering shared prosperity and industrial growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to attract foreign investments, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with representatives from Korean companies, emphasizing Punjab's evolution into a stable and transparent business hub.
Speaking on the final day of his visit to South Korea, Mann underscored Punjab's strong industrial framework, cost-effective power supply, and peaceful labor relations as key attractions for investors.
The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to establishing innovation-driven, technology-led partnerships with South Korea, with a special focus on manufacturing, technology, and food processing sectors.
