Punjab: A Future-Ready Investment Hub

In a strategic move to attract foreign investments, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with representatives from Korean companies, emphasizing Punjab's evolution into a stable and transparent business hub.

Speaking on the final day of his visit to South Korea, Mann underscored Punjab's strong industrial framework, cost-effective power supply, and peaceful labor relations as key attractions for investors.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to establishing innovation-driven, technology-led partnerships with South Korea, with a special focus on manufacturing, technology, and food processing sectors.

