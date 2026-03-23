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Gold's Record Plunge: Opportunities Amidst Market Turmoil

Gold prices have plunged to their lowest in 40 years, dropping from USD 5,200 to USD 4,354 per ounce. Despite geopolitical tensions, gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset has diminished. Experts suggest current price levels may offer strategic entry points for long-term investors amidst ongoing market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:55 IST
Gold's Record Plunge: Opportunities Amidst Market Turmoil
Representative Image (Image: WGC website). Image Credit: ANI
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In a dramatic turn of events, gold prices have experienced their steepest weekly fall in the last four decades, plummeting to USD 4,354 per ounce. This drop marks a sharp correction from the price of USD 5,200 per ounce recorded on March 13, highlighting a significant shift within just ten days.

Despite hitting record highs, gold has succumbed to market pressures amid evolving global economic conditions. Analysts note that the precious metal's failure to maintain its traditional safe-haven reputation, despite geopolitical tensions, reflects the changing market dynamics. A report by The Wall Street Journal indicates potential long-term growth opportunities for investors.

Senior market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva from Phillip Nova suggests that the ongoing price correction could pave the way for strategic, incremental investments. The decline below USD 4,400 is seen as an opportunity aligned with the 200-day moving average target of USD 4,154, signaling a potential buying zone for patient investors looking beyond immediate volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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