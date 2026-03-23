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Air Canada Plane Collides with Vehicle at LaGuardia

An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport. The incident occurred at 11:38 p.m., as confirmed by the NYPD and NYC Fire Department. Videos on social media showed severe front-end damage to the aircraft. No additional information is currently available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:09 IST
Air Canada Plane Collides with Vehicle at LaGuardia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air Canada flight was involved in a collision with a Port Authority vehicle shortly after landing at LaGuardia Airport. The New York Police Department confirmed the incident but could not provide further details at the time.

The New York City Fire Department reported that firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 11:38 p.m., following reports of a plane crashing into a vehicle on the runway.

Footage circulated on social media platforms showed significant damage to the front of the aircraft, though additional information regarding the cause or consequences of the collision was not immediately released.

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