Air Canada Plane Collides with Vehicle at LaGuardia

An Air Canada flight was involved in a collision with a Port Authority vehicle shortly after landing at LaGuardia Airport. The New York Police Department confirmed the incident but could not provide further details at the time.

The New York City Fire Department reported that firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 11:38 p.m., following reports of a plane crashing into a vehicle on the runway.

Footage circulated on social media platforms showed significant damage to the front of the aircraft, though additional information regarding the cause or consequences of the collision was not immediately released.