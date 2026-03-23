India's Largest Greenfield Steel Plant Set to Transform Andhra Pradesh

In a landmark event that underscores India's expanding prowess in steel manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the commencement of the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) project, valued at Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alongside prominent figures like Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy and international steel tycoons Lakshmi Mittal and Aditya Mittal, initiated the foundation ceremony at Nakkapalli mandal.

The first phase, a Rs 70,000 crore investment, aims to construct an 8.2 million tonne annual capacity facility by 2029, heralding significant employment and regional economic advancements, while elevating India's standing in the global steel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)