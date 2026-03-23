Tragedy Awaits Resolution: Colombia's C-130 Military Plane Crash
A Colombian military Hercules C-130 plane crashed while transporting soldiers from Puerto Leguizamo in Colombia's Amazon, with 110 soldiers aboard. The exact cause and number of casualties remain undetermined. President Gustavo Petro condemned bureaucratic delays affecting military modernization in response to the crash, emphasizing the risk to young military lives.
A Colombian military plane, a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130, crashed in the country's southern Amazon region. The defense ministry reported that 110 soldiers were aboard when the accident occurred as the plane took off from Puerto Leguizamo.
The incident's exact cause and the total number of casualties have yet to be determined, according to Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez. The aircraft crashed approximately 3 kilometers from an urban center, as reported by local media outlet BluRadio.
President Gustavo Petro expressed hopes for no fatalities in a post on X, criticizing existing bureaucratic barriers that hinder military modernization. He stressed the importance of immediate reform to ensure the safety of young military personnel.
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