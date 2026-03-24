Jindal Steel's Angul Plant Expansion: Doubling Capacity to Drive Growth

Jindal Steel has announced a significant expansion of its Angul facility, doubling its steel production capacity from 6 to 12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This development positions Angul as one of India's largest single-location steel plants and elevates the company's overall capacity to 15.6 MTPA, including operations at its Raigarh plant.

The company revealed in a recent exchange filing that the Angul expansion was completed on schedule. The increased capacity is strategic, as it not only promises higher production volumes and improved capacity utilization but also supports revenue growth and enhances operating leverage benefits.

This major growth aligns with India's nation-building priorities and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Despite withholding financial specifics, Jindal Steel remains poised to bolster margins, optimize costs, and strengthen domestic steel capabilities, essential for sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, and energy.