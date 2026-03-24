Left Menu

Jindal Steel's Angul Plant Expansion: Doubling Capacity to Drive Growth

Jindal Steel has doubled the capacity of its Angul facility to 12 million tonnes annually, making it one of India's largest steel plants. This expansion boosts Jindal's total capacity to 15.6 MTPA, enhancing its market position and aligning with national objectives under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:22 IST
Jindal Steel's Angul Plant Expansion: Doubling Capacity to Drive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Steel has announced a significant expansion of its Angul facility, doubling its steel production capacity from 6 to 12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This development positions Angul as one of India's largest single-location steel plants and elevates the company's overall capacity to 15.6 MTPA, including operations at its Raigarh plant.

The company revealed in a recent exchange filing that the Angul expansion was completed on schedule. The increased capacity is strategic, as it not only promises higher production volumes and improved capacity utilization but also supports revenue growth and enhances operating leverage benefits.

This major growth aligns with India's nation-building priorities and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Despite withholding financial specifics, Jindal Steel remains poised to bolster margins, optimize costs, and strengthen domestic steel capabilities, essential for sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, and energy.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026