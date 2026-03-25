Left Menu

Councillor's Son Arrested in Goa: Scandal of Exploited Minors Unfolds

Two minor girls have come forward in a case against a councillor's son in Goa, arrested for alleged sexual exploitation. The accused, Soham Naik, faces charges under protection acts for children and IT laws. The Crime Branch is now investigating, with locals previously protesting outside the police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:34 IST
Councillor's Son Arrested in Goa: Scandal of Exploited Minors Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing development, two minor girls have lodged complaints against Soham Naik, the son of a Goa BJP councillor, in a case of alleged sexual exploitation. Naik's arrest came after he was accused of shooting and distributing obscene videos of local young girls.

This incident, which has sent ripples of shock across Goa, led to the initial arrest by Curchorem police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other stringent legislations. The investigation has since been transferred to the Crime Branch for further scrutiny.

Locals had previously staged protests outside the police station, prompting actions that culminated in Naik's arrest on March 22. With three cases already registered, authorities anticipate more victims may emerge.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026