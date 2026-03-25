Councillor's Son Arrested in Goa: Scandal of Exploited Minors Unfolds
Two minor girls have come forward in a case against a councillor's son in Goa, arrested for alleged sexual exploitation. The accused, Soham Naik, faces charges under protection acts for children and IT laws. The Crime Branch is now investigating, with locals previously protesting outside the police station.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing development, two minor girls have lodged complaints against Soham Naik, the son of a Goa BJP councillor, in a case of alleged sexual exploitation. Naik's arrest came after he was accused of shooting and distributing obscene videos of local young girls.
This incident, which has sent ripples of shock across Goa, led to the initial arrest by Curchorem police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other stringent legislations. The investigation has since been transferred to the Crime Branch for further scrutiny.
Locals had previously staged protests outside the police station, prompting actions that culminated in Naik's arrest on March 22. With three cases already registered, authorities anticipate more victims may emerge.
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- Goa
- BJP
- councillor
- sexual exploitation
- minor
- girls
- Soham Naik
- arrest
- obscene
- Crime Branch
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