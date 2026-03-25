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Muchova Triumphs in Thrilling Miami Open Quarterfinal

Karolina Muchova showcased her experience to outlast rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko, securing a place in her first Miami Open semi-final. The hard-fought victory, lasting one hour and 47 minutes, demonstrates Muchova's ability to maintain composure under pressure, setting up a challenging match against Coco Gauff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:35 IST
Muchova Triumphs in Thrilling Miami Open Quarterfinal
Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova drew on her deep well of experience to fend off Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, winning 7-5, 7-6(5) and advancing to her first Miami Open semi-final on Tuesday. The closely contested match, lasting one hour and 47 minutes, could have swung either way, Muchova admitted after her victory.

The 29-year-old Czech tennis star secured her fifth WTA 1000 semi-final berth in a hard-fought clash that kept fans on the edge of their seats. "It was very close, basically one point at the end. It can always change in tennis. I'm just very grateful I was able to win the last point," said Muchova.

In the semi-final, Muchova will face off against world-number-four Coco Gauff, who battled past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in three sets. Gauff, who has yet to lose to Muchova in five previous encounters, expressed confidence after her strenuous victory over Bencic.

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