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India Urged to Unite Amid West Asia Crisis and Trade Opportunities

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stresses national unity in addressing challenges from the West Asia crisis, as US-Israel actions impact global markets. Despite this, India's trade agreements offer significant opportunities. Emphasis is placed on skill development to harness these chances, with notable CSR initiatives launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:28 IST
India Urged to Unite Amid West Asia Crisis and Trade Opportunities
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has emphasized the need for the nation to come together in response to the challenges arising from the West Asia crisis. The joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran has disrupted global shipping routes, affecting oil prices and trade flows.

Goyal noted that while India is not involved in the conflict, it is experiencing the 'collateral damage' on trade, particularly impacting Malabar's exports to Middle East countries. He called for national unity to navigate these challenges effectively.

Additionally, Goyal highlighted India's recent free trade agreements with numerous developed nations, offering preferential market access. The minister underscored the importance of quality and skilling to maximize these opportunities, amidst the announcement of a significant CSR initiative by the Malabar Charitable Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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