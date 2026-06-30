Continental Contentions: US-Canada-Mexico Trade in Turmoil

The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are set to revisit the USMCA agreement amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Canada. Key issues include Canadian supply management in dairy, the Buy Canadian policies, digital services tax, intellectual property concerns, and Alberta's energy market dynamics, all under scrutiny by U.S. representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:31 IST
Continental Contentions: US-Canada-Mexico Trade in Turmoil
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The United States, Canada, and Mexico are gearing up for a crucial meeting on July 1 to discuss the future of the USMCA trade agreement. This meeting comes after a spell of growing friction particularly between the U.S. and Canada. A significant aspect of the deal, agreed upon during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, demands review every six years. Trump's indirect threats by referring to Canada as the 51st U.S. state have only escalated tensions, prompting Canadians to reduce travel and halt American product purchases.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office recently revealed areas of contention, notably criticizing Canada's supply-managed dairy sectors, which Washington argues limits American exporters due to restrictive quotas and substantial tariffs. Meanwhile, Canada's Buy Canadian policies purportedly disadvantage U.S. suppliers in crucial procurement contracts. Additionally, cultural disagreements over alcohol distribution have intensified as provinces refuse U.S. products in response to formerly levied U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

Digital trade disputes persist with Canada's proposed digital services tax and Online News Act facing scrutiny for undue burdens on U.S. digital platforms. Furthermore, U.S. concerns extend to Canada's intellectual property enforcement, agricultural policies, labor law enforcement, and Alberta's energy market practices. As the trilateral talks approach, these multifaceted disputes are pivotal for shaping the path of North American trade relations.

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