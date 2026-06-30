US Invites PM Modi Amid Strengthening Trade Ties With India

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, expressed the United States' eagerness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit again, emphasizing the strengthening trade relationship between the two nations. Speaking at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, he conveyed optimism about finalizing an interim India-US trade agreement soon.

Ambassador Gor reiterated that President Donald Trump remains deeply involved with the India-US partnership, advocating for regular ministerial-level Quad meetings. During Secretary Marco Rubio's India visit, he extended an invitation to PM Modi, highlighting plans for Modi's upcoming trip to the US for the G20 in December.

Gor detailed a recent high-level interaction with President Trump, sharing insights from his official travels to India and the burgeoning commercial ties. He described the discussion as a friendly update, underscoring businesses thriving in both countries, delivering mutual benefits, and noting the robust growth of bilateral trade opportunities.

The ambassador addressed the progression of the interim commercial agreement, noting complex legal challenges given its wide scope involving many trade items. He affirmed that the negotiations are advancing well under Ambassador Greer's leadership, underscoring this progress as a positive indicator of the bilateral relationship.

Responding to questions about a potential Trump visit to India, Gor mentioned plans for a state visit next year, post-midterm. He emphasized a strong willingness to expedite these plans while expressing optimism about the evolving diplomatic engagement.

Sergio Gor also highlighted Secretary Marco Rubio's extension of a formal invitation for PM Modi to visit the White House, reflecting the continued diplomatic engagement between the US and India. The upcoming G20 Summit in Miami will be noteworthy as the US hosts the event for the first time since 2009.