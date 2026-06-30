US Invites PM Modi Amid Strengthening Trade Ties With India

US Ambassador Sergio Gor expressed the desire for PM Narendra Modi to visit Washington, highlighting growing India-US trade relations. Talks on an interim trade agreement are advancing. An official Trump visit to India is anticipated next year. Regular ministerial Quad meetings are deemed essential by the US diplomat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:52 IST
US Invites PM Modi Amid Strengthening Trade Ties With India
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, expressed the United States' eagerness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit again, emphasizing the strengthening trade relationship between the two nations. Speaking at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, he conveyed optimism about finalizing an interim India-US trade agreement soon.

Ambassador Gor reiterated that President Donald Trump remains deeply involved with the India-US partnership, advocating for regular ministerial-level Quad meetings. During Secretary Marco Rubio's India visit, he extended an invitation to PM Modi, highlighting plans for Modi's upcoming trip to the US for the G20 in December.

Gor detailed a recent high-level interaction with President Trump, sharing insights from his official travels to India and the burgeoning commercial ties. He described the discussion as a friendly update, underscoring businesses thriving in both countries, delivering mutual benefits, and noting the robust growth of bilateral trade opportunities.

The ambassador addressed the progression of the interim commercial agreement, noting complex legal challenges given its wide scope involving many trade items. He affirmed that the negotiations are advancing well under Ambassador Greer's leadership, underscoring this progress as a positive indicator of the bilateral relationship.

Responding to questions about a potential Trump visit to India, Gor mentioned plans for a state visit next year, post-midterm. He emphasized a strong willingness to expedite these plans while expressing optimism about the evolving diplomatic engagement.

Sergio Gor also highlighted Secretary Marco Rubio's extension of a formal invitation for PM Modi to visit the White House, reflecting the continued diplomatic engagement between the US and India. The upcoming G20 Summit in Miami will be noteworthy as the US hosts the event for the first time since 2009.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026