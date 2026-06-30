Tech Innovator Nadiem Makarim: Caught in a Corruption Controversy

Nadiem Makarim, Gojek co-founder and former Indonesian education minister, has been sentenced to 10 years for corruption. Despite fierce denials and support from academics, he is charged with causing state losses from Chromebook deals. The case raises concerns of political motivation and potential investor confidence damage in Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Indonesian Court On Tuesday Ruled That Nadiem Makarim | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:58 IST
Tech Innovator Nadiem Makarim: Caught in a Corruption Controversy

Nadiem Makarim, co-founder of tech giant Gojek and Indonesia's former Education Minister, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by an Indonesian court on Tuesday for corruption charges linked to the procurement of Google Chromebooks. Makarim, aged 41, was found guilty of abusing authority, allegedly causing $125 million in state losses, though he maintained his innocence.

The court verdict has been met with criticism from academics and legal experts, both locally and internationally, who argue that the case against Makarim may be politically motivated. Investor confidence in Indonesia has been shaken, with implications for the country's economy as concerns grow over governance and market transparency.

Makarim plans to appeal the decision and has expressed shock at the intensity of the prosecution. Allegations have surfaced suggesting a personal vendetta, as legal experts question whether Makarim's actions genuinely constituted corruption. Globally recognized figures, including billionaire Richard Branson, have voiced support for Makarim and the accomplishments during his tenure as minister.

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