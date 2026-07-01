Saab’s Multi-Billion Deal: Gripen E Fighters Bound for Ukraine

Saab has secured a lucrative contract to supply 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine, valued at 24.6 billion Swedish crowns. The deal, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, includes comprehensive technical support and marks a significant step in defense cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Swedish Defence Equipment Maker Saab Signed A Contract On Tuesday To Deliver Gripen E Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine In A Deal Worth About Billion Swedish Crowns Billion Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:01 IST
Saab’s Multi-Billion Deal: Gripen E Fighters Bound for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swedish defence equipment manufacturer Saab inked a significant contract on Tuesday to supply 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine. The agreement is valued around 24.6 billion Swedish crowns, equivalent to $2.54 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deal on the Telegram messaging app, noting that it also entails technical support. However, discrepancies in the delivery timeline arose; Zelenskiy mentioned a 2027 start, whereas Saab projected deliveries between 2029 and 2030.

In a Kyiv meeting, Zelenskiy discussed the agreement's implementation and further defence collaborations with Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson, including advancements in drone and missile defence projects. This new arrangement diverges from earlier plans disclosed in May.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026