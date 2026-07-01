Saab’s Multi-Billion Deal: Gripen E Fighters Bound for Ukraine
Saab has secured a lucrative contract to supply 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine, valued at 24.6 billion Swedish crowns. The deal, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, includes comprehensive technical support and marks a significant step in defense cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden.
Swedish defence equipment manufacturer Saab inked a significant contract on Tuesday to supply 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine. The agreement is valued around 24.6 billion Swedish crowns, equivalent to $2.54 billion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deal on the Telegram messaging app, noting that it also entails technical support. However, discrepancies in the delivery timeline arose; Zelenskiy mentioned a 2027 start, whereas Saab projected deliveries between 2029 and 2030.
In a Kyiv meeting, Zelenskiy discussed the agreement's implementation and further defence collaborations with Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson, including advancements in drone and missile defence projects. This new arrangement diverges from earlier plans disclosed in May.
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