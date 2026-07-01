Swedish Defence Equipment Maker Saab Signed A Contract On Tuesday To Deliver Gripen E Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine In A Deal Worth About Billion Swedish Crowns Billion Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Swedish defence equipment manufacturer Saab inked a significant contract on Tuesday to supply 16 Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine. The agreement is valued around 24.6 billion Swedish crowns, equivalent to $2.54 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deal on the Telegram messaging app, noting that it also entails technical support. However, discrepancies in the delivery timeline arose; Zelenskiy mentioned a 2027 start, whereas Saab projected deliveries between 2029 and 2030.

In a Kyiv meeting, Zelenskiy discussed the agreement's implementation and further defence collaborations with Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson, including advancements in drone and missile defence projects. This new arrangement diverges from earlier plans disclosed in May.