US DoJ Drops High-Profile Adani Bribery Case: Evidential and Jurisdictional Concerns Rise

The US Department of Justice opted to dismiss charges against Gautam Adani, citing evidential weaknesses and jurisdictional overreach. Senior Advocate Harish Salve labeled the move a 'name and shame' political agenda. Legal experts believe the presiding judge will likely respect the DoJ's firm stance and close the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:23 IST
US DoJ Drops High-Profile Adani Bribery Case: Evidential and Jurisdictional Concerns Rise
Senior Advocate Harish Salve (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has defended its decision to drop charges in a high-profile bribery case against business mogul Gautam Adani. The DoJ cited evidential weaknesses, jurisdictional overreach, and constitutional limits as core reasons for dismissing the case, which had attracted significant international attention.

Renowned lawyer Harish Salve criticized the indictment, labeling it a politically motivated 'name and shame' campaign. He pointed fingers at a perceived anti-India narrative under the Biden administration, suggesting it influenced the proceedings. Salve described it as a move to pressure India rather than a genuine legal case.

In their response, the DoJ emphasized that enforcing detailed disclosures on their prosecutorial decisions could undermine constitutional norms. The alleged events transpired in India, raising questions about the US's jurisdiction. Legal experts suggest that the firm DoJ stance gives the presiding judge little room to maintain the case, likely leading to its dismissal soon.

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