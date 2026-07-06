DoJ Justifies Dropping Charges Against Gautam Adani Amid Weak Evidence and Jurisdictional Concerns

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has come forward with a robust defense for its decision to dismiss the criminal bribery charges against Gautam Adani, emphasizing issues related to weak evidence, jurisdictional challenges, and constitutional restraints on judicial authority. Adam Goldberg, a legal expert and partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, clarified that the DoJ pointed out how this case does not align with the current administration's priorities.

Goldberg emphasized that the allegations neither impacted U.S. national security nor connected with transnational criminal organizations, thus falling outside the administration’s enforcement priorities. Furthermore, with no significant U.S. investors harmed, the DoJ indicated that Indian authorities had investigated without finding incriminating evidence.

The DoJ's response positioned the alleged case as primarily occurring in India, thus complicating U.S. jurisdiction. The DoJ maintained that forcing detailed disclosure of prosecutors' reasoning might undermine constitutional prosecutorial authority, leaving the court with limited options but to support the DoJ's stance. The court, while approving dismissals under Rule 48 of the Federal Criminal Procedures, generally respects the DoJ's prosecutorial discretion.