U.S. Justice Department Seeks Dismissal in Adani Case

The U.S. Department of Justice has requested the dismissal of a case against Gautam Adani, citing insufficient evidence and jurisdictional issues. Legal experts support the move, emphasizing the DOJ's prosecutorial discretion. The court's role remains limited, with final decisions hinging on public and legal interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:23 IST
U.S. Justice Department Seeks Dismissal in Adani Case
Seth Levine, Partner at Levine Lee LLP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally requested the dismissal of charges against Gautam Adani and others, presented to the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York. The DOJ's strongly worded reply addresses its reasons for the dismissal, highlighting concerns over the evidence and questioning the jurisdictional foundation of the case.

Legal analyst Seth Levine from Levine Lee LLP has commented on the DOJ's discretionary powers, noting the depth and detail of their explanation. Levine emphasized that dismissing an indictment is a significant action, taken with serious consideration of legal, procedural, and policy reasons, which the DOJ has outlined thoroughly in their response.

The DOJ contends that prosecutors should not be compelled to proceed with a case lacking in public interest or legal merit, and such decisions should rest with the Executive rather than the Judicial Branch. The case, initially involving allegations of a bribery scheme tied to Indian solar contracts, reflects broader discussions on prosecutorial discretion and jurisdictional appropriateness.

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