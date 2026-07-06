U.S. Justice Department Seeks Dismissal in Adani Case

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally requested the dismissal of charges against Gautam Adani and others, presented to the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York. The DOJ's strongly worded reply addresses its reasons for the dismissal, highlighting concerns over the evidence and questioning the jurisdictional foundation of the case.

Legal analyst Seth Levine from Levine Lee LLP has commented on the DOJ's discretionary powers, noting the depth and detail of their explanation. Levine emphasized that dismissing an indictment is a significant action, taken with serious consideration of legal, procedural, and policy reasons, which the DOJ has outlined thoroughly in their response.

The DOJ contends that prosecutors should not be compelled to proceed with a case lacking in public interest or legal merit, and such decisions should rest with the Executive rather than the Judicial Branch. The case, initially involving allegations of a bribery scheme tied to Indian solar contracts, reflects broader discussions on prosecutorial discretion and jurisdictional appropriateness.