US Department of Justice Dismisses Adani Bribery Case Citing Weak Evidence

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has robustly justified its decision to withdraw criminal bribery charges against Gautam Adani. The department cited several factors, including weak evidence, issues of jurisdiction, and constitutional constraints on judicial authority.

According to Adam Goldberg, a legal expert and partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, the DoJ's decision stems from the case falling outside the current administration's priorities, which do not focus on cases lacking national security implications or links to transnational criminal organizations. Moreover, as the case involved no financial loss to US investors and had already been scrutinized by Indian authorities, which found no wrongdoing, the argument for dismissal is strong.

The DoJ contended that most of the evidence was based in India, making prosecution in the US untenable. Legal commentators suggest the court is likely to concur, as the judiciary generally defers to the executive branch on prosecutorial decisions. Given the detailed DoJ response, which enumerated multiple reasons for dismissal, experts anticipate a swift closure by the court.