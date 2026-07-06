The United States Department of Justice is vigorously supporting its motion to dismiss the alleged bribery case involving billionaire Gautam Adani. Legal specialists suggest that the government's stance questions the reliability of the evidence presented. According to Jim Walden of Walden Haran Williams LLP, limited options remain for the Eastern District Court of New York but to side with the DoJ.

"The Department's argument is robust," Walden stated, emphasizing that such clarity is often necessary when partial treatment is alleged. The judge's responsibility, Walden suggested, is unmistakably towards dismissing the case, given the prosecutorial limitations in jurisdictional matters and the constitutional implications of overruling prosecutor discretion.

The DoJ has argued that the alleged incident primarily occurred in India, questioning the propriety of American legal involvement. Prosecutorial discretion, underpinned by longstanding case law, cautions against pursuing foreign legal matters without direct American interests. The department asserts that the scrutiny from Indian authorities, proficient in ethics, found no misconduct, underscoring a belief in respecting international legal systems, particularly of allied nations.