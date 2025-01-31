Trailblazing Educator Shortlisted for Global Teacher Prize

A revolutionary teacher from Rajasthan has made it to the top 10 shortlist for the prestigious USD 1 million GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2025. Mohammad Imran Khan Mewati, from Alwar, received global recognition for his innovative use of technology to enhance rural education.

The Global Teacher Prize panel highlighted his commitment to education beyond the classroom, his role in advancing infrastructure, training teachers, and fostering environmental stewardship. His efforts have been acknowledged by leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mewati's initiatives, such as developing over 100 educational apps and projects like 'Devvani' for Sanskrit education, have reached millions. The winner will be announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, showcasing the transformative role of teachers in shaping societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)