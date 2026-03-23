Lobbyist Controversy: Former Congressman on Trial

In an unfolding courtroom drama in Miami, former U.S. Congressman David Rivera stands accused of illegally lobbying for Venezuela's interests during an economic crisis without the necessary registration as a foreign agent. Federal prosecutors allege Rivera sought to influence U.S. policymakers to relieve pressure on the Venezuelan government under Nicolas Maduro.

The opening of the trial featured prosecutor Roger Cruz presenting the jury with the claim that Rivera and his co-defendant Esther Nuhfer attempted to leverage longstanding political relationships for financial gain. With a contract worth $50 million in play, only $20 million was reportedly paid to Rivera for his services.

The trial highlights high-profile connections, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expected to testify. Rivera, a former ally of Rubio, denies the charges, arguing his aims were to support Venezuela's opposition against Maduro. The case sheds light on complex geopolitical interactions amid the U.S. implementation of heightened sanctions against Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)