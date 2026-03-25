Left Menu

India's Stellar Leap: From Local to Global Education Excellence

Several prominent Indian institutions, including IITs and JNU, rank among the world's top 50 in various subjects according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject. India's rise over the years has been remarkable, with 27 top 50 positions recorded, reflecting quality improvements in sector fields like engineering and business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:25 IST
India's Stellar Leap: From Local to Global Education Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian institutions are making waves on the global stage, with several premier institutes like IITs and JNU securing top positions in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject. This year, India records an impressive 27 top 50 spots across a variety of subjects, showcasing an upward trajectory in educational quality and competitiveness.

The rankings highlight the exceptional rise of the Indian School of Mines University, Dhanbad, which clinched the 21st spot in Mineral and Mining Engineering. Similarly, IIM Ahmedabad shares this rank in Business and Management Studies, marking its impressive debut in global marketing rankings.

IIT Delhi continues to demonstrate outstanding performance, with six subjects in the top 50. Notable achievements include its first-ever appearance in the top 50 for Chemical Engineering and leading positions in Electrical, Mechanical, and Aeronautical Engineering. This success underscores an accelerated momentum in academic excellence and global competitiveness for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026