India's Stellar Leap: From Local to Global Education Excellence

Indian institutions are making waves on the global stage, with several premier institutes like IITs and JNU securing top positions in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject. This year, India records an impressive 27 top 50 spots across a variety of subjects, showcasing an upward trajectory in educational quality and competitiveness.

The rankings highlight the exceptional rise of the Indian School of Mines University, Dhanbad, which clinched the 21st spot in Mineral and Mining Engineering. Similarly, IIM Ahmedabad shares this rank in Business and Management Studies, marking its impressive debut in global marketing rankings.

IIT Delhi continues to demonstrate outstanding performance, with six subjects in the top 50. Notable achievements include its first-ever appearance in the top 50 for Chemical Engineering and leading positions in Electrical, Mechanical, and Aeronautical Engineering. This success underscores an accelerated momentum in academic excellence and global competitiveness for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)