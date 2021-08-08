Left Menu

Arnold Schwarzenegger remembers his 'best friend' Franco Columbu on his birth anniversay

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid an emotional tribute to his late friend Franco Columbo on his 80th birth anniversary.

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid an emotional tribute to his late friend Franco Columbu on his 80th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Arnold posted a throwback picture of him sharing smiles with Franco Columbu.

Alongside he wrote: "Franco would have been 80 today. He was everything to me - best friend, training partner, chess partner. I miss him dearly." For the unversed, Franco Columbu was a popular Italian bodybuilder and actor. He had even shared screen space with Arnold in movies like 'The Terminator', 'The Running Man' and 'Conan the Barbarian'.

Reportedly, Arnold first met Franco Columbu in Germany in the 1960s where they were rivals in bodybuilding competitions. Franco Columbo breathed his last in August 2019. (ANI)

