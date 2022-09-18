Classical dance stalwarts pay homage to art historian Mohan Khokar, dancer MK Saroja

It was an evening rare for a September in Delhi this Saturday. The air had a hint of chill from the previous night's rain, a slow breeze caressed the city with muted notes of autumn in it, and art enthusiasts converged on the national capital to experience a gathering it had not seen in a long while.

The high ceilings of the Stein Auditorium at the India Habitat Centre on Saturday hosted the who's who of Indian classical dance including Bharatnatyam exponent Navtej Singh Johar, Kathak doyen Aditi Mangaldas, Odissi dancer Kavita Dwibedi, and masters of varied dance forms like Sonal Mansingh, Shovna Narayan, and Sharon Lowen to pay homage to one of the most prolific art historians and scholars the country has seen: Mohan Khokar.

It was the 22nd death anniversary of Khokar, who is credited with having helped create India's largest dance archives. The Mohan Khokar Dance Collection has more than 5,000 books, over one lakh photos, nearly two lakh press clippings, and countless dance artefacts from all over the country.

The event was a part of the two-day festival, ‘Saroja Mohanam’, to pay tributes to the Bharatnatyam exponent, and also his wife Mk Saroja.

''Their contribution was amazing. Mohan Khokar ji brought awareness about the need for documentation and preservation, while Saroja ji was a brilliant artist. In a way Ashish is taking forward that legacy that he has inherited from both his remarkable parents,” Shovna Narayan told PTI on the sidelines of the event.

Organised by their son and art critic Ashish Khokar, the evening began with a soulful rendition of Saraswati Upasna by flautist Kailash Sharma. It was followed by vocal tributes to Khokar and Saroja by Rajya Sabha MP Mansingh, musicologist Bharat Gupt, hotelier and architectural restorer Amar Nath.

Mansingh remembered Khokar as the man who readily offered solutions to an artiste's dilemma, recalling an incident from early in her career when her troupe was short of a vocalist.

''He knew everyone and so much about the arts. Mohan ji would instantly tell you this person is there, that person can do this. His knowledge was remarkable in the field. It is a commendable work that Ashish is doing to preserve and take forward his father’s legacy,'' she said, addressing the audience.

Mansingh among others helped preserve Khokar’s collection at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The evening saw Odissi dancer Kavita Dwibedi, Bharatnatyam veteran Navtej Singh Johar and Kathak stawart Aditi Mangaldas presenting elaborate evocative dance performances.

While Dwibedi danced to poems by Bhima Bhoi and Meera, Johar’s stunning act on a Tamil padam showed a grieving lord Krishna lamenting to lord Rama how he made peace with the separation of his loved one, how his soul was not broken into a thousand pieces and how his body did not burn in its agony.

Mangaldas, in the concluding act, depicted poet philosopher Kabir’s ‘Jheeni Chadariya’ in her inimitable Kathak performance.

The two-day tribute to Indian classical dance concluded Sunday in the presence of Kuchipudi couple Dr Raja and Radha Reddy, Kathak sisters Nalini Kamalini, Odissi exponent Madhavi Mudgal, Bharatnatyan veterans Leela Samson and Alarmel Velli.

