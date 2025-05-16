Left Menu

Miss World 2025 Contestants Celebrate Telangana's Heritage and Nature

Miss World 2025 contestants explored Telangana's natural and cultural assets, visiting a 700-year-old banyan tree and celebrating local traditions. They engaged with local communities, visited healthcare facilities, and promoted Telangana as a global tourist and investment hub through various activities and events across the state.

Miss World 2025 Contestants Celebrate Telangana's Heritage and Nature
In an exquisite intersection of culture, heritage, and environmental awareness, Miss World 2025 contestants engaged with Telangana's rich legacy. A visit to the centuries-old banyan tree at Pillalamarri highlighted the state's ecological pride and its conservation efforts.

The contestants embraced Telangana's cultural vibrancy, participating in Banjara dance and Bathukamma festivities, fostering closer ties with local communities. The visit offered a memorable cultural exchange with local school children.

Explorations extended to the Experium Eco-Tourism Park, revealing the intersection of sustainability and artistry. Medical tourism was also highlighted during a visit to AIG Hospital, showcasing advancements and affordable healthcare. This initiative is part of Telangana's strategic push to position itself as a premier destination for tourism and international investment.

