Heital Puniwala: The Unsung Star of Cinema and Commercials

Heital Puniwala has seamlessly transitioned from the cricket pitch to the silver screen, carving out a niche alongside Bollywood's elite. Whether it's sharing frames with Amitabh Bachchan or exchanging punches with Akshay Kumar, Puniwala's presence is both undeniable and unforgettable.

His filmography is diverse, featuring titles such as 'Oh My God', 'PK', and 'Judwaa 2'. Not afraid of challenging roles, he has continuously proven his acting prowess. Notably, his powerful exchange with Raj Babbar left audiences and crew alike in awe, cementing his reputation as a dynamic performer.

Puniwala's talent extends beyond film, dominating the commercial world with over 400 ad campaigns. His familiarity and charm make him a favorite among brands, appearing alongside major figures like Virat Kohli and Amitabh Bachchan. His diverse television roles further highlight his versatility and dedication as an actor.

(With inputs from agencies.)