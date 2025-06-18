Left Menu

Jewellery Revolution: Indian Startups Redefine Fashion Accessories

India's fashion jewellery market is witnessing a shift, with local startups challenging traditional giants by promoting regional craftsmanship through digital-first strategies. Brands like Kots Trend are prioritizing affordability, aesthetics, and local craftsmanship, targeting daily wear. The industry is set to grow, driven by young consumers seeking stylish, tarnish-resistant accessories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:39 IST
Jewellery Revolution: Indian Startups Redefine Fashion Accessories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian fashion jewellery industry is undergoing a transformative phase as local startups challenge long-established brands. By leveraging digital-first strategies and promoting regional craftsmanship, these new entrants are reshaping the market, creating a more accessible and culturally rooted jewellery ecosystem.

Despite traditional brands like Giva and Rubans holding sway, emerging players from non-metro areas are gaining popularity. Notably, Koch-based Kots Trend has transitioned from apparel to jewellery, focusing on affordable, stylish accessories catering to young consumers, especially through a direct-to-consumer approach.

India's jewellery sector witnesses a digital makeover, with e-commerce platforms and social media influencing consumer habits. Young Indians are driving demand for affordable luxury, prompting brands to innovate and expand into new categories. With a growth projection of 15% CAGR, the industry's future looks promising, fueled by ingenuity and cultural resonance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025