Jewellery Revolution: Indian Startups Redefine Fashion Accessories

The Indian fashion jewellery industry is undergoing a transformative phase as local startups challenge long-established brands. By leveraging digital-first strategies and promoting regional craftsmanship, these new entrants are reshaping the market, creating a more accessible and culturally rooted jewellery ecosystem.

Despite traditional brands like Giva and Rubans holding sway, emerging players from non-metro areas are gaining popularity. Notably, Koch-based Kots Trend has transitioned from apparel to jewellery, focusing on affordable, stylish accessories catering to young consumers, especially through a direct-to-consumer approach.

India's jewellery sector witnesses a digital makeover, with e-commerce platforms and social media influencing consumer habits. Young Indians are driving demand for affordable luxury, prompting brands to innovate and expand into new categories. With a growth projection of 15% CAGR, the industry's future looks promising, fueled by ingenuity and cultural resonance.

