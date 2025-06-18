Jewellery Revolution: Indian Startups Redefine Fashion Accessories
India's fashion jewellery market is witnessing a shift, with local startups challenging traditional giants by promoting regional craftsmanship through digital-first strategies. Brands like Kots Trend are prioritizing affordability, aesthetics, and local craftsmanship, targeting daily wear. The industry is set to grow, driven by young consumers seeking stylish, tarnish-resistant accessories.
The Indian fashion jewellery industry is undergoing a transformative phase as local startups challenge long-established brands. By leveraging digital-first strategies and promoting regional craftsmanship, these new entrants are reshaping the market, creating a more accessible and culturally rooted jewellery ecosystem.
Despite traditional brands like Giva and Rubans holding sway, emerging players from non-metro areas are gaining popularity. Notably, Koch-based Kots Trend has transitioned from apparel to jewellery, focusing on affordable, stylish accessories catering to young consumers, especially through a direct-to-consumer approach.
India's jewellery sector witnesses a digital makeover, with e-commerce platforms and social media influencing consumer habits. Young Indians are driving demand for affordable luxury, prompting brands to innovate and expand into new categories. With a growth projection of 15% CAGR, the industry's future looks promising, fueled by ingenuity and cultural resonance.
