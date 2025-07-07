Teen Dreams Detour: Acting Ambitions and Marriage Plans
Two teenagers from Delhi ran away to pursue personal dreams. A 15-year-old boy aspired to become an actor and was found stranded due to financial constraints. A 19-year-old woman intended to marry and was discovered in Noida. Both were reunited with their families.
Two teenagers from Delhi, each chasing personal dreams, have been reunited with their families, police reported on Monday. The teens – a 15-year-old boy with acting ambitions and a 19-year-old woman planning to wed – had left home earlier this year.
The boy was initially reported kidnapped on July 1 from Ambedkar Nagar in south Delhi. However, he was later found in a Daryaganj hotel, stranded due to financial constraints, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Gautam.
The young woman had been missing from Mukherjee Nagar since April 21. Her discovery in Noida, facilitated by a reward for information, concluded the search. Both adolescents are now back with their families after counseling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
