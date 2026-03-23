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Arjun Rampal on Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Revenge for 26/11

Arjun Rampal reflects on his personal connection to the 26/11 terror attacks and how the film 'Dhurandhar' serves as a cinematic revenge. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a box office success, featuring a storyline about extracting revenge for the attacks, and stars Ranveer Singh and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:29 IST
Arjun Rampal on Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Revenge for 26/11
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The film 'Dhurandhar', featuring Arjun Rampal, is a cinematic portrayal of revenge against the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai, which holds a personal significance for the actor.

Rampal, who plays antagonist Major Iqbal, recounted his terrifying experience on that fateful day during the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' explores the relentless pursuit of justice, exceeding Rs 761 crore in its opening weekend, with a strong forecast for the global box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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