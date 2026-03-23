Honoring Timeless Heroes: A Tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta led a heartfelt tribute to the legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. The ceremony, held at Lok Bhavan, was a solemn remembrance of their supreme sacrifice for the nation.

During the event, Governor Gupta highlighted the enduring values of these martyrs, emphasizing their significance in promoting patriotism, social justice, and national unity. Officers and staff participated by observing a two-minute silence in honor of the martyrs, whose lives continue to inspire the youth towards courageous national service.

Gupta also shared his personal connection to Bhagat Singh's legacy, recounting his family's visits to the Hussainiwala National Martyrs Memorial. He urged everyone, especially the youth, to aspire towards a developed India by 2047 by embracing the martyrs' principles. The governor's call to action was clear: contribute sincerely to the nation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)