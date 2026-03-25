Controversy and Resignation: The Case of Bose Krishnamachari
Bose Krishnamachari, former president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, resigned due to a controversial sexual harassment complaint. However, while the Biennale Foundation's chairperson cited it as a reason, Krishnamachari denied the allegations, describing them as misleading. He has initiated legal proceedings over false claims and emphasized his resignation was for personal reasons.
- Country:
- India
Bose Krishnamachari, a renowned artist and former president of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. This complaint, confirmed by the Foundation's chairperson, contributed to his decision to step down. However, Krishnamachari dismissed these claims as unfounded and misleading.
Krishnamachari released a statement asserting that no legal proceedings are pending against him, and noted his resignation was independent and for personal reasons. He highlighted that his decision was made before any allegations surfaced, indicating personal motivations as the basis for his departure.
He further stated that fabricated messages are being circulated to harm his reputation and has initiated legal actions against those responsible. Despite the controversy, Krishnamachari has continued his work in the art community, with a new role appointed by the Kochi Municipal Corporation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Inaction in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case
The Irony of Mail-in Voting: Trump Casts Ballot Amid Controversy
Political U-Turns: Modi's Women's Reservation Law Sparks Controversy
Controversy in Maharashtra Legislative Council: Apologies Demanded for Remarks and Allegations
Controversy Looms Over Alleged False Affidavit by Congress Leader