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Controversy and Resignation: The Case of Bose Krishnamachari

Bose Krishnamachari, former president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, resigned due to a controversial sexual harassment complaint. However, while the Biennale Foundation's chairperson cited it as a reason, Krishnamachari denied the allegations, describing them as misleading. He has initiated legal proceedings over false claims and emphasized his resignation was for personal reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:38 IST
Controversy and Resignation: The Case of Bose Krishnamachari
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  • India

Bose Krishnamachari, a renowned artist and former president of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. This complaint, confirmed by the Foundation's chairperson, contributed to his decision to step down. However, Krishnamachari dismissed these claims as unfounded and misleading.

Krishnamachari released a statement asserting that no legal proceedings are pending against him, and noted his resignation was independent and for personal reasons. He highlighted that his decision was made before any allegations surfaced, indicating personal motivations as the basis for his departure.

He further stated that fabricated messages are being circulated to harm his reputation and has initiated legal actions against those responsible. Despite the controversy, Krishnamachari has continued his work in the art community, with a new role appointed by the Kochi Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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