Controversy and Resignation: The Case of Bose Krishnamachari

Bose Krishnamachari, a renowned artist and former president of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. This complaint, confirmed by the Foundation's chairperson, contributed to his decision to step down. However, Krishnamachari dismissed these claims as unfounded and misleading.

Krishnamachari released a statement asserting that no legal proceedings are pending against him, and noted his resignation was independent and for personal reasons. He highlighted that his decision was made before any allegations surfaced, indicating personal motivations as the basis for his departure.

He further stated that fabricated messages are being circulated to harm his reputation and has initiated legal actions against those responsible. Despite the controversy, Krishnamachari has continued his work in the art community, with a new role appointed by the Kochi Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)