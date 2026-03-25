Western Railway Explores Film Shoots on Scenic Bilimora-Waghai Line
Western Railway is considering film shoots on the picturesque Bilimora-Waghai narrow-gauge line in Gujarat to boost non-fare revenue. The scenic route's strong visual appeal offers ideal settings for filmmakers. The initiative aims to enhance income without interrupting passenger services, tapping into Bollywood's proximity for potential collaborations.
- Country:
- India
The Western Railway is actively exploring the opportunity of allowing film shooting on the historic Bilimora-Waghai narrow-gauge line in Gujarat, an initiative aimed at boosting non-fare revenue.
The 63km route, known for its lush landscapes, presents attractive scenery for filmmakers, especially those in Bollywood, due to its proximity to Mumbai. Officials believe the line's scenic backdrop could lure filmmakers, offering breathtaking views across Navsari and Dang districts' forested terrain.
Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer for Western Railway, notes that the Bilimora-Waghai section's visual allure remains underutilized, making it an attractive option for generating non-fare revenue through film shoots. This initiative aligns with WR's existing strategy, which has seen a steady increase in film-related earnings, indicating a promising avenue for revenue growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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